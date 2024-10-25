Quantum Dice, SCI sign pact on security systems

Quantum Dice and SCI Semiconductor have signed an agreement to develop joint solutions to target advanced security systems across sectors with high-integrity requirements.

Quantum Dice is a University of Oxford spin-out pioneering quantum random number generator (QRNG) technology. UK-based SCI is a developer of high-integrity silicon devices.

The sectors covered under the MoU include smart energy and critical infrastructure, aerospace and defense, telecommunications, automotive, industry 4.0, and medical domains, a media release said.

The two companies will collaborate to develop long-lifetime, high-integrity and high-availability solutions built to endure and protect in a rapidly evolving digital landscape.

The partnership will leverage Quantum Dice’s QRNG technology, at the core of which is its patented DISC™ protocol, which provides continuous quantum assurance and offers robust protection against hardware attacks and silent failure, the company said.

The live entropy measurement enabled by the DISC™ protocol provides a unique ability for users to verify and quantify the security of their encryption keys in real-time.

By integrating this technology with SCI’s expertise in high-integrity silicon design and CHERI (Capability Hardware Enhanced RISC Instructions) technology, the partnership hopes to create secure, memory-safe semiconductor solutions tailored for long-term, robust protection in industries with the highest security demands, the media release said.

“The security of the smart solutions that are being deployed everywhere from our energy infrastructure to our defense systems is rapidly becoming an essential part of the conversation around the future of the digital era,” Dr Ramy Shelbaya, CEO and Co-Founder of Quantum Dice, said. “We are really excited to be working with the experts at SCI Semiconductor to take this conversation to the next level and bring quantum-backed memory-safe security solutions to the market.”