MKS Instruments breaks ground on new factory in Malaysia

The facility will be located on a 17-acre plot, spanning approximately 500,000 square feet and will employ approximately 1,000 people. The new factory will be built in multiple phases, with the first phase scheduled for completion in the first half of 2026.

“Penang offers an attractive and rapidly growing semiconductor ecosystem, and building a significant presence here is part of our strategic and long-term capital planning,” says Dr. John T.C. Lee, President and CEO of MKS, in a press release. “Adding Penang to our global footprint puts us closer to our customers, suppliers and a robust technology infrastructure, including a deep and talented labor pool, as we continue to spur innovation and enhance our capabilities as a leader across a broad array of semiconductor manufacturing applications.”