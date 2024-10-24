Lattice CFO resigns

Stevens has more than 30 years of corporate finance experience, including over five years at Lattice. While at Lattice, she has helped the company optimise its operations and strengthen its financial foundation. Prior to Lattice, Stevens held finance leadership roles at a variety of companies, including Intel, and PwC.

“I have tremendous confidence in the Lattice team to drive our next phase of growth by building on our strong customer momentum and seizing untapped opportunities for our differentiated FPGA solutions.” He added that, “We thank Sherri for her contributions to Lattice over the past six years and building a strong team. We look forward to working with Tonya to continue executing our strategic vision for the company,” says Ford Tamer, CEO, Lattice Semiconductor, in a press release.