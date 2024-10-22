Dave Youngblood joins Avnet as Chief Digital Officer

Reporting to Chief Executive Officer, Phil Gallagher, Dave Youngblood will also be joining Avnet’s executive leadership team.

Avnet’s digital strategy focuses on simplifying transactions and delivering reliable and actionable data to its customers to help grow their business.

“We are pleased to bring Dave on board to hone our focus on delivering leading digital and eCommerce capabilities,” said Gallagher, in a press release. “His leadership will help us make it even easier to do business with Avnet digitally, ensure we’re delivering actionable data and, ultimately, enable our customers to move faster at scale.”

Youngblood has more than 25 years of experience in the electronics industry, where he has led teams focused on digital experiences and demand creation. He most recently was Head of Digital Customer Experience at Analog Devices, and has also worked for companies such as Murata and Texas Instruments.