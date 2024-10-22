Riber secures order for MBE 49 GaN system in Europe

This European customer has invested in the MBE 49 system to enhance its capacity for producing advanced gallium nitride (GaN) components. The MBE 49 GaN system is specifically configured for Plasma-Assisted GaN epitaxy on 200mm Silicon wafers, offering a cutting-edge solution for manufacturing AlGaN and InGaN devices.

The RIBER MBE 49 system is fully automated and powered by the advanced Crystal XE process control software. It integrates in-situ instrumentation tools that enable precise monitoring and control, ensuring high-quality epitaxial growth processes. This technology is fully compatible with 200mm Silicon wafers.

This order will be delivered in 2025.