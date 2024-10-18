Mycronic acquires optical inspection firm Modus

Sweden’s Mycronic has acquired Modus High-Tech Electronics GmbH, a German provider of automated optical inspection systems for electronics volume production.

Founded in 1999, Modus has 18 employees and more than 1,650 scanners and 650 camera systems in service. The Dusseldorf-based company provides solutions for automated optical inspection of coating, soldering and components within printed circuit board assembly. Modus has also developed solutions for fuel cell inspection.

“Modus’ inspection systems are an integral part of conformal coating production lines, where Mycronic’s High Volume division is a global leader in electronics conformal coating solutions,” said Ivan Li, Sr VP High Volume at Mycronic. “Together we will be able to offer complete and optimized solutions to our respective customers.”

Mycronic develops, manufactures and markets production equipment with high precision and flexibility requirements for the electronics industry.

Mycronic’s headquarters are located in Täby, north of Stockholm, and the group has subsidiaries in China, France, Germany, Japan, Mexico, the Netherlands, Singapore, South Korea, the UK, the US and Vietnam. It is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.