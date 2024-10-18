Saki partners with Blue Star E&E for Indian market

Saki Corporation, an AOI and X-ray inspection equipment specialist, and Indian company Blue Star Engineering & Electronics Ltd (Blue Star E&E) have entered into a sales partnership agreement for the Indian market.

As per the agreement, Blue Star E&E will offer technical sales for the Japanese company’s full range of 3D solder paste inspection (SPI), automated optical inspection (AOI), and automated X-ray inspection (AXI) equipment and software solutions to customers, according to a media release.

“Our strategic partnership with Saki enables us to further strengthen our offerings in the PCB Testing and Assembly sector by incorporating advanced inspection technologies such as AOI, AXI, and SPI. This collaboration enables us to deliver comprehensive SMT line solutions tailored to meet the high standards of quality and efficiency that our customers demand,” said Nikhil Srivastava, Business Head – PCB Solutions, Blue Star E&E. “Our robust network of local offices and technical support teams across India ensures we are well-positioned to serve the rapidly growing electronics manufacturing sector.”

“We recognize the excellent capability of Blue Star E&E’s team, backed by a strong marketing strategy. Despite being a relative newcomer to the SMT business in India, their experienced SMT team have many established connections in this industry. We anticipate a robust future for this organization in the fiercely competitive Indian market,” said Anusorn Wiriyapongpibool, Technical Sales Manager, Saki Asia Pacific.

Blue Star Engineering & Electronics Limited is a wholly owned subsidiary of Blue Star Limited, an Indian group with a market cap of around USD 5 billion.