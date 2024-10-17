Servotech, Ensmart sign pact to boost EV charger network
Indian company Servotech’s innovative EV charging solutions and Ensmart’s expertise in energy storage and distribution will provide a reliable charging infrastructure to consumers, the companies said
Indian EV charger manufacturer Servotech Power and UK-based Ensmart Power have signed a sole distribution agreement to expand their EV charger distribution network across the UK and beyond, including North America.
The agreement will capitalize on the rapid growth of electric vehicle adoption in these regions. By combining Servotech’s innovative EV charging solutions with Ensmart’s expertise in energy storage and distribution, the partnership aims to provide a reliable and accessible charging infrastructure for consumers, a media release said.
“This collaboration is a strategic move to establish a strong international footprint and bring innovative solutions closer to overseas users, with an emphasis on local production. Servotech aims to deliver world-class EV charging solutions and this partnership will allow us to localize Ensmart Power's global expertise and address the increasing demand for innovative charging solutions,” said Raman Bhatia, founder and Managing Director, Servotech Power Systems. “Each charging point will contribute to a comprehensive network of stations, accessible to all electric four-wheelers, enhancing the on-the-go charging experience for e-mobility users in the UK and other regions.”
“We are thrilled to associate with an industry leader like Servotech. Having worked with Raman Bhatia for more than a decade, this solidifies our relationship as we aim to cross-pollinate IP and ideas to ensure the collective businesses go from strength to strength,” Deniz Taner, Managing Director, Ensmart Power, said. "We are excited about making EV charging solutions more accessible and affordable, driving sustainable profits and shaping the future of electric mobility. This collaboration is set to alleviate range anxiety for EV owners and pave the way for future advancements in cutting-edge technology and faster charging speeds, transforming the e-mobility landscape in the UK and other regions.”