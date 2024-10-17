Servotech, Ensmart sign pact to boost EV charger network

Indian EV charger manufacturer Servotech Power and UK-based Ensmart Power have signed a sole distribution agreement to expand their EV charger distribution network across the UK and beyond, including North America.

The agreement will capitalize on the rapid growth of electric vehicle adoption in these regions. By combining Servotech’s innovative EV charging solutions with Ensmart’s expertise in energy storage and distribution, the partnership aims to provide a reliable and accessible charging infrastructure for consumers, a media release said.

“This collaboration is a strategic move to establish a strong international footprint and bring innovative solutions closer to overseas users, with an emphasis on local production. Servotech aims to deliver world-class EV charging solutions and this partnership will allow us to localize Ensmart Power's global expertise and address the increasing demand for innovative charging solutions,” said Raman Bhatia, founder and Managing Director, Servotech Power Systems. “Each charging point will contribute to a comprehensive network of stations, accessible to all electric four-wheelers, enhancing the on-the-go charging experience for e-mobility users in the UK and other regions.”