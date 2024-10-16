Rutronik acquires stake in AI specialist collective mind

AI tools are spreading across industries, offering great potential for Germany's business world, especially its many medium-sized companies. Rutronik, as a distributor for many of these businesses, aims to play a big role with this investment. As a result of the tense economic situation, SMEs, and thus many Rutronik customers, are under increasing cost pressure. Efficiency and productivity are therefore becoming increasingly important.

To give its customers a head start in developing AI applications, Rutronik has acquired a 30% stake in collective mind GmbH, an AI specialist from Leonberg, Germany. Since 2018, collective mind has focused on machine vision, using AI to automate image processing. They were the first in Germany to develop a certified security system based on camera-based object and sequence recognition. By combining Rutronik's hardware expertise and collective mind's software skills in AI image processing, the companies are testing practical applications, such as in logistics and shipping.