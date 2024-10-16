Denso and Rohm considers strategic partnership

As the development and spread of electric vehicles accelerate toward the realisation of carbon neutrality, the demand for electronic components and semiconductors required for the electrification of vehicles is rapidly increasing.

In addition, semiconductors are becoming increasingly important as products that support the intelligence of vehicles, such as automated driving and connectivity which are expected to contribute to eliminating fatalities in traffic accidents, and are essential to the realisation of a sustainable society.

Denso and Rohm have been working together through trade and the development of semiconductors for automotive applications. Going forward, both companies will consider this partnership to achieve a stable supply of highly reliable products, as well as for various initiatives to develop high-quality and high-efficiency semiconductors that contribute to a sustainable society.

To further solidify the partnership, Denso will acquire a portion of Rohm's shares.