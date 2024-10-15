Mycronic receives order for an SLX mask writer

Delivery of the system is planned for the fourth quarter of 2025 and the order value is in the range of USD 4-6 million.

“We are pleased to see that our customers select SLX to increase capacity to produce photomasks for the semiconductor industry, replacing legacy mask writers with our new modern platform”, says Charlott Samuelsson, Sr VP Pattern Generators at Mycronic in a press release.

With the SLX laser mask writer Mycronic looks to meet rising demand for photomasks for the semiconductor industry and a future need for replacement and modernization. Photomasks manufactured by laser mask writers are of high importance and account for a majority of all photomasks produced for semiconductor manufacturing.