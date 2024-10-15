Veeco acquires NXG XII 600 From Nikon SLM Solutions
Manufacturer of semiconductor process equipment, Veeco, has acquired the NXG XII 600 system from Nikon SLM Solutions.
Veeco, a developer of advanced semiconductor solutions, has integrated Nikon SLM Solutions’ NXG XII 600 into its production process. This technology will be used to produce components like gas delivery systems, manifolds, and heat exchangers — key elements in semiconductor manufacturing. Veeco's move to incorporate the NXG XII 600 highlights their commitment to exploring additive manufacturing (AM) technologies for improved efficiency and innovation.
“We are proud to partner with Veeco and to have provided them with the NXG XII 600,” comments Charlie Grace, CCO at Nikon SLM Solutions and President of Nikon SLM Solutions, in a press release. “Veeco’s success with their initial application demonstrates the immense potential of additive manufacturing for the semiconductor industry. We look forward to seeing how they continue to innovate and expand the use of AM in their operations.”
The addition of the NXG XII 600 system is a testament to Veeco’s commitment to innovation and efficiency, as they continue to develop advanced technologies for semiconductor manufacturing.
“Additive manufacturing plays a pivotal role in driving innovation and productivity for advanced process equipment in semiconductor and compound semiconductor manufacturing,” adds Ahmed El Desouky, Director of Additive Manufacturing at Veeco. “This technology not only accelerates time-to-market but also enhances the precision and efficiency of manufacturing processes. By leveraging the capabilities of the NXG XII 600, Veeco will push the boundaries of what is possible in semiconductor manufacturing, paving the way for new advancements and applications in the industry. This collaboration with Nikon SLM Solutions represents a significant step forward in our mission of innovation and commitment to long-term customer success.”