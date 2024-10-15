Veeco acquires NXG XII 600 From Nikon SLM Solutions

Veeco, a developer of advanced semiconductor solutions, has integrated Nikon SLM Solutions’ NXG XII 600 into its production process. This technology will be used to produce components like gas delivery systems, manifolds, and heat exchangers — key elements in semiconductor manufacturing. Veeco's move to incorporate the NXG XII 600 highlights their commitment to exploring additive manufacturing (AM) technologies for improved efficiency and innovation.

“We are proud to partner with Veeco and to have provided them with the NXG XII 600,” comments Charlie Grace, CCO at Nikon SLM Solutions and President of Nikon SLM Solutions, in a press release. “Veeco’s success with their initial application demonstrates the immense potential of additive manufacturing for the semiconductor industry. We look forward to seeing how they continue to innovate and expand the use of AM in their operations.”

The addition of the NXG XII 600 system is a testament to Veeco’s commitment to innovation and efficiency, as they continue to develop advanced technologies for semiconductor manufacturing.