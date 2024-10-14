ABB Robotics partners with Molg to create e-waste micro-factories

ABB Robotics is partnering with US e-waste recycling start-up Molg to create robotic micro-factories to recover and recycle data center operators’ disused electronic equipment.

With global e-waste projected to rise to 75 million tons by 2030, the micro-factories will play an important role in reducing electronic waste, helping the data center sector operate more efficiently and sustainably, according to a media release.

ABB Robotics is part of the ABB group, a Swedish–Swiss multinational company that provides electrification and automation solutions.

“Through this collaboration, we continue to realize our vision of helping organizations operate more efficiently and sustainably,” said Craig McDonnell, Managing Director, Business Line Industries, ABB Robotics. “With Molg, we are creating new applications for industrial robotics in a growing segment with circularity and sustainability at the core. Our solution enables the upgrading and automated disassembly of data center equipment, helping to create greater circularity in the data center sector through responsible disposal, recycling, and reuse of components.”

Today, data centers are major contributors to the 2.6 million tonnes of e-waste generated worldwide each year.

Molg’s robotic micro-factory can autonomously assemble and disassemble complex electronic products, including laptop PCs, servers and industrial electronics, the media release said.

With many components also containing rare earth elements (REEs), the ability to maximize their recovery through automation also provides an economic opportunity to reuse them in the production of new electronic equipment.

The micro-factory solution is aimed at hyper-scalers operating large networks of data centers and IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) companies.