Jacobs secures design contract for CG Semi’s OSAT unit in Gujarat

US engineering services company Jacobs has been selected by CG Semi to lead the engineering design for a new OSAT facility in Gujarat, India.

CG Semi Private Limited is a joint venture between CG, Renesas Electronics Corporation, and Stars Microelectronics (Thailand) Public Co. Ltd.

As the project’s engineering, procurement and construction services (EPCS) partner for the mini Line, and the engineering partner for the main Line, Jacobs will play a critical role in helping CG Semi establish a state-of-the-art semiconductor manufacturing hub in the region, according to a media release.

The 28-acre facility will be dedicated to producing both advanced and legacy semiconductor packages, serving industries such as automotive, consumer electronics, industrial manufacturing and 5G.

Jacobs, which has experience in the US, Europe, and Asia, will bring its global expertise to the new facility, it said.

“Jacobs partnering with CG Semi on this pivotal project underscores our commitment to delivering innovative and sustainable solutions in the rapidly expanding semiconductor market in India," said Jacobs CEO Bob Pragada. “With our extensive experience in the US, Europe and Asia, and proven capabilities, we are eager to contribute to the success of their new facility, helping to drive growth and technological advancement in the region.”

Last month, Pragada told the Economic Times that the company had around 4,000 people in India currently and it expects to double its headcount between 2027 and 2029 owing to the availability of talent in the country as well as the application of that talent, as critical elements of climate and supply chain transformation and energy transition continue to dominate Jacobs' business.