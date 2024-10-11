Bosch, Tenstorrent to partner on standardizing automotive chips

Germany’s Bosch is partnering with US chip company Tenstorrent to develop a platform to standardize the building blocks of automotive chips.

The plans include developing a standard method to use a building block of modern chips, called chiplets, to create systems that can power vehicles with significantly different needs, a senior Tenstorrent executive has told Reuters.

The two companies aim to bring new silicon products to the automotive industry faster and at reduced costs by combining different quantities and types of chiplets to form complete processors.

“(Bosch is) collaborating with us to essentially redefine how automakers look at silicon - purchasing silicon and building silicon,” chief customer officer of Tenstorrent David Bennett told Reuters.

The collaboration will help standardize the technical requirements around the chiplet building blocks, possibly leading to lower prices.

Automakers will also get more customization options for each design, according to Tenstorrent automotive vice president Thaddeus Fortenberry.

