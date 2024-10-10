KLA completes first phase of $200 million Singapore expansion

The Phase 1 building of the new facility is part of a USD 200 million investment by KLA to grow its presence in Singapore, which currently serves as a key manufacturing and engineering hub for the company.

Encompassing about 200,000 square feet, the new building has been designed to address the increasing demand for process control solutions. It features a 46,000-square-foot Class 100 cleanroom and a 12,000-square-foot Class 10K cleanroom.

With Phase 1 complete, KLA will soon start work on the second phase to expand the facility, which is projected to be completed by 2026. The Phase 2 structure will add more critical space, bringing the total facility capacity to 420,000 square feet, further expanding cleanroom space as well as KLA’s local R&D facilities. In addition to expanding its production capabilities, when finished the new site is also expected to add an estimated 400 new employees to KLA’s local workforce.