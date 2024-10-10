KLA completes first phase of $200 million Singapore expansion
Electronics production equipment developer, KLA Corporation, has completed Phase 1 of its newest manufacturing facility.
The Phase 1 building of the new facility is part of a USD 200 million investment by KLA to grow its presence in Singapore, which currently serves as a key manufacturing and engineering hub for the company.
Encompassing about 200,000 square feet, the new building has been designed to address the increasing demand for process control solutions. It features a 46,000-square-foot Class 100 cleanroom and a 12,000-square-foot Class 10K cleanroom.
With Phase 1 complete, KLA will soon start work on the second phase to expand the facility, which is projected to be completed by 2026. The Phase 2 structure will add more critical space, bringing the total facility capacity to 420,000 square feet, further expanding cleanroom space as well as KLA’s local R&D facilities. In addition to expanding its production capabilities, when finished the new site is also expected to add an estimated 400 new employees to KLA’s local workforce.
"From KLA’s first foray in Singapore close to 30 years ago, we have grown in step with the maturing of Singapore’s semiconductor manufacturing industry and talent base,” says Theo Kneepkens, KLA Singapore country president and KLA senior vice president of Global Operations, in a press release. “We’ve steadily expanded our operations here over the years to serve both regional and global customers. This new facility is a testament to the strategic importance of Singapore and the remarkable growth of our business in the region, further strengthening our manufacturing and innovation capabilities.”