© Invest in Pomerania
Business |

SK hynix opens office in Poland

South Korean memory manufacturer is opening a research and development center in Gdańsk, Poland.

The new Polish R&D center will collaborate with the company's operations back home to "create innovative products that will help strengthen its competitive edge and develop new technologies," a press release from Invest in Pomerania reads.

The Gdańsk facility will focus on developing NAND flash memory solutions.

For the past two years, Solidigm, a subsidiary of SK hynix, has been operating in the Tricity region. The new SK hynix branch, situated within the same complex, will work closely with its sister company.

"Thanks to a highly qualified workforce and the development of the supply chain, Pomerania is becoming an excellent location for the semiconductor industry. SK hynix is creating a solid foundation for the growth of the sector in our region," commented Mieczysław Struk, the Marshal of the Pomeranian Voivodeship.

© 2024 Evertiq AB September 30 2024 7:16 am V23.1.18-2
