SK hynix opens office in Poland

The new Polish R&D center will collaborate with the company's operations back home to "create innovative products that will help strengthen its competitive edge and develop new technologies," a press release from Invest in Pomerania reads.

The Gdańsk facility will focus on developing NAND flash memory solutions.

For the past two years, Solidigm, a subsidiary of SK hynix, has been operating in the Tricity region. The new SK hynix branch, situated within the same complex, will work closely with its sister company.