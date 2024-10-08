SK hynix opens office in Poland
South Korean memory manufacturer is opening a research and development center in Gdańsk, Poland.
The new Polish R&D center will collaborate with the company's operations back home to "create innovative products that will help strengthen its competitive edge and develop new technologies," a press release from Invest in Pomerania reads.
The Gdańsk facility will focus on developing NAND flash memory solutions.
For the past two years, Solidigm, a subsidiary of SK hynix, has been operating in the Tricity region. The new SK hynix branch, situated within the same complex, will work closely with its sister company.
"Thanks to a highly qualified workforce and the development of the supply chain, Pomerania is becoming an excellent location for the semiconductor industry. SK hynix is creating a solid foundation for the growth of the sector in our region," commented Mieczysław Struk, the Marshal of the Pomeranian Voivodeship.