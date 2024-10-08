DuPont expands its photoresist manufacturing capacity

The company officially opened the new building – named the East Star – on October 3, 2024. With this expansion, DuPont has nearly doubled its photoresist production capacity at the site, improving its ability to meet demand and provide a stable, reliable supply for customers.

The East Star Building features state-of-the-art cleanrooms with air cleanliness standards ranging from ISO Class 10 to Class 1000 for the production of high-quality photoresists. Additionally, automation systems have been implemented to reduce contamination risks and maintain a controlled, hygienic environment.

"DuPont's Sasakami site has been integral to the long-term growth of our electronic materials portfolio, well-located for serving customers throughout the Asia-Pacific region," saya Sang Ho Kang, Vice President & General Manager, Semiconductor Technologies, DuPont Electronics & Industrial, in a press release. "With the opening of this new state-of-the-art facility, we are equipped to meet global customer needs for advanced photoresists now and into the future, as part of our commitment to be their Partner of Choice."

Established in 1983, the DuPont Sasakami site manufactures a range of photoresists for microlithography and metallization chemicals for plating applications. With this expansion, DuPont will create over 50 new local jobs in the coming years, including positions in R&D, engineering, quality, manufacturing and other roles.