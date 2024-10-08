Amkor and TSMC partner on advanced packaging in Arizona
Amkor Technology and TSMC have signed a memorandum of understanding to collaborate and bring advanced packaging and test capabilities to Arizona, further expanding the region's semiconductor ecosystem.
The two companies have been working together to deliver high-volume, leading-edge technologies for advanced packaging and testing of semiconductors to support markets such as high-performance computing and communications. Under the agreement, TSMC will use Amkor's packaging and testing services at their planned facility in Peoria, Arizona, to help its customers, especially those using TSMC's Phoenix wafer fabrication facilities. Through this collaboration, the companies aim to accelerate overall product cycle times.
"Amkor is proud to collaborate with TSMC to provide seamless integration of silicon manufacturing and packaging processes through an efficient turnkey advanced packaging and test business model in the United States,” said Giel Rutten, Amkor’s president and CEO, in the press release. “This expanded partnership underscores our commitment to driving innovation and advancing semiconductor technology while ensuring resilient supply chains."
The companies will jointly define the specific packaging technologies, such as TSMC’s Integrated Fan-Out (InFO) and Chip on Wafer on Substrate (CoWoS) that will be employed to address common customers’ needs.
“Our customers are increasingly depending on advanced packaging technologies for their breakthroughs in advanced mobile applications, artificial intelligence and high-performance computing, and TSMC is pleased to work side by side with a trusted longtime strategic partner in Amkor to support them with a more diverse manufacturing footprint,” adds Dr. Kevin Zhang, TSMC’s Senior Vice President of Business Development and Global Sales, and Deputy Co-COO.