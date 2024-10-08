Amkor and TSMC partner on advanced packaging in Arizona

The two companies have been working together to deliver high-volume, leading-edge technologies for advanced packaging and testing of semiconductors to support markets such as high-performance computing and communications. Under the agreement, TSMC will use Amkor's packaging and testing services at their planned facility in Peoria, Arizona, to help its customers, especially those using TSMC's Phoenix wafer fabrication facilities. Through this collaboration, the companies aim to accelerate overall product cycle times.

"Amkor is proud to collaborate with TSMC to provide seamless integration of silicon manufacturing and packaging processes through an efficient turnkey advanced packaging and test business model in the United States,” said Giel Rutten, Amkor’s president and CEO, in the press release. “This expanded partnership underscores our commitment to driving innovation and advancing semiconductor technology while ensuring resilient supply chains."

The companies will jointly define the specific packaging technologies, such as TSMC’s Integrated Fan-Out (InFO) and Chip on Wafer on Substrate (CoWoS) that will be employed to address common customers’ needs.