Coherent boosts SiC 200mm n-type epitaxial wafer production

SiC devices are integral to power conversion in electric and hybrid vehicles, energy infrastructure, and high-power EV chargers. The transition from 150 mm to 200 mm diameter wafers responds to the increasing demand for SiC semiconductors, allowing manufacturers to produce more devices per wafer. This shift is expected to enhance productivity and reduce the cost of SiC devices, benefiting a wide range of applications.

“With our advanced technology, we are not only enhancing the quality of SiC devices but also addressing the growing demand for 200 mm for efficient power-conversion components in critical sectors,” said Gary Ruland, Vice President and General Manager of the SiC Materials Business Unit in a press release.

By adopting larger wafers, SiC device manufacturers can achieve higher yields and improved cost efficiency because of a 1.8x increase in usable area per wafer. The implementation of 200 mm tooling brings additional advantages while aligning with the industry’s drive for greater performance and reduced operational costs.