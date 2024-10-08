CT Semiconductor opens new training center
CT Semiconductor (a member of CT Group) has inaugurated the ATP Semiconductor Chip Technician Training Center at the National Innovation Center (NIC) in Hoa Lac High-Tech Park, Hanoi, Vietnam.
The ATP Semiconductor Chip Technician Training Center at NIC is part of CT Semiconductor's broader activities, which include the establishment of three OSAT plants (two in the South and one in the North), two R&D centers in Ho Chi Minh City and Hanoi, and customer service hubs in Silicon Valley and Phoenix, Arizona.
Engineers from various countries will provide specialised training for key personnel through a “Train the Trainer” program focused on semiconductor chip assembly, testing, and packaging. These engineers and final-year electronics students will be equipped to master ATP technology. CT Semiconductor states in a press release that one key feature is that interns will gain hands-on experience with the latest chip inspection machines and become familiar with different types of chips.
“Only by mastering technology and attracting global talent can Vietnamese semiconductor industry develop sustainably and avoid the pitfalls of merely following trends and seeking FDI for reporting purposes. Twenty years ago, top global chip companies received numerous incentives to come to Vietnam, but this day, the Vietnamese chip industry has not made significant progress, while other ASEAN countries have advanced considerably. We hope for fair support from the ministries and local authorities,” CT Semiconductor writes in a statement.