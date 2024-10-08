CT Semiconductor opens new training center

The ATP Semiconductor Chip Technician Training Center at NIC is part of CT Semiconductor's broader activities, which include the establishment of three OSAT plants (two in the South and one in the North), two R&D centers in Ho Chi Minh City and Hanoi, and customer service hubs in Silicon Valley and Phoenix, Arizona.

Engineers from various countries will provide specialised training for key personnel through a “Train the Trainer” program focused on semiconductor chip assembly, testing, and packaging. These engineers and final-year electronics students will be equipped to master ATP technology. CT Semiconductor states in a press release that one key feature is that interns will gain hands-on experience with the latest chip inspection machines and become familiar with different types of chips.