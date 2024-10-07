CG Power acquires RF components unit of Renesas for $36 million

India’s CG Power has acquired the radio frequency (RF) components business of Japan’s Renesas for USD 36 million, marking its entry into semiconductor design.

CG Power and Industrial Solutions is part of the Murugappa Group. Renesas Electronics Corporation is a supplier of advanced semiconductor solutions.

An asset purchase agreement for the business was executed on October 4, 2024, between CG Power and Industrial Solutions, and Renesas Electronics America, a subsidiary of Renesas, and other affiliated Renesas entities with assets in the RF components business.

Through this transaction, CG will acquire IP, tangible assets and select employees across various functions such as semiconductor design, marketing and applications related to the RF components business.

“Through this acquisition, we aim to enhance India’s presence in the semiconductor design and development space, considered to be a high-growth and high-profitability sector,” Vellayan Subbiah, chairman of CG Power and Industrial Solutions, said.