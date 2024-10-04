Fujitsu, Supermicro to develop green AI computing tech

Japan’s Fujitsu and US-based Supermicro have entered into a long-term strategic partnership to develop and market a platform with Fujitsu’s future Arm-based “FUJITSU-MONAKA” processor designed for high-performance and energy efficiency and targeted for release in 2027.

The two companies will also collaborate on developing liquid-cooled systems for HPC, Gen AI and next-generation green data centers, a media release said.

The tie-up will leverage Supermicro’s expertise in liquid cooling technology.

“Supermicro is excited to collaborate with Fujitsu to deliver state-of-the-art servers and solutions that are high performance, power efficient, and cost-optimized,” said Charles Liang, president and CEO of Supermicro. “These systems will be optimized to support a broad range of workloads in AI, HPC, cloud and edge environments. The two companies will focus on green IT designs with energy-saving architectures, such as liquid cooling rack scale PnP, to minimize technology’s environmental impact.”

Fujitsu and Supermicro will combine their technical capabilities and global reach to offer a market-leading server portfolio, the companies said.

Supermicro’s Building Block approach to server design enables a wide range of servers to be quickly built and certified for specific workloads across AI/HPC and general-purpose computing domains in deployments from cloud data centers to edge applications.

By integrating Fujitsu’s “FUJITSU-MONAKA” processor, the two companies hope to boost performance and power efficiency and also pursue high reliability, security and ease of use with wide software compatibility, thereby empowering customers to implement green AI infrastructure, the media release said.

FUJITSU-MONAKA is a processor based on the Arm instruction set architecture, employing cutting-edge 2-nanometer technology and is set to be delivered in 2027.

The collaboration will also extend to Fsas Technologies Inc., a Fujitsu subsidiary, which will provide AI platform-based generative AI solutions globally that combine Supermicro’s GPU server products and implementation support services for data centre operators and enterprises.