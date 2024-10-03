5th COGD Obsolescence Day to focus on strategic risk management

When key components that are urgently needed for the production or repair of long-lasting systems, machines and devices are suddenly no longer available anywhere, this can have far-reaching economic consequences for the companies affected. Most industrial managers, purchasers, developers and logistics specialists have realized during the coronavirus pandemic how painful these consequences can be.

Four years later, the supply situation has eased somewhat in many areas. However, the latent obsolescence risks have not diminished as a result. On the contrary.

“It is not only the increasing number of change notifications and component discontinuations from year to year that worries us at the industry association COGD. The problem is that PCB materials, auxiliary materials, software tools etc. are suddenly no longer available for a variety of reasons. Sooner or later, at least larger companies will therefore find it difficult to avoid the introduction of strategic obsolescence management covering all areas of the company,” says Axel Wagner, Corporate Layer at Asteelflash and honorary chairman of the COGD in a press release.

In the PCB & EMS Marketplace in Hall A1, experts will explain various aspects of the topic of obsolescence and present solutions in multiple sessions throughout the day.

Additionally, 15 member companies of COGD will provide information on proactive and reactive obsolescence management strategies at their booths.

With supply chain disruptions during the pandemic highlighting the severe impact of obsolescence, the event aims to help companies protect against future risks and improve long-term operational stability.