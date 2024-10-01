Riber to deliver a MBE system to Finland

VEXLUM, a supplier of advanced laser devices for quantum technology applications based in Tampere, Finland, has ordered a MBE 412 cluster system to establish a pilot line for the growth of optical devices covering the visible and near-infrared spectrum.

The line will mainly focus on VECSEL (Vertical External Cavity Surface Emitting Laser) structures while also exploring other innovative technologies.

The MBE 412 cluster is a platform compatible with 4-inch substrates, offering flexibility in terms of equipment, modularity, and adaptability, allowing users to extend the machine's capabilities. Equipped with the EZ TOOL instrumentation package for real-time in situ growth control and powered by the advanced Crystal XE control software, this fully automated system is the first of its kind in Finland.

This new order will be delivered in 2025.