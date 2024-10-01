The MOU was signed by Michael Hsu, Vice President of Singapore Operations at UMC, and Tan Wei Lian, Director of School of Engineering at NP.

Under the agreement, UMC will contribute to course design for the microelectronics specialisation of the Diploma in Electronic & Computer Engineering (ECE) offered by NP, bringing an industry perspective to help students better prepare for future careers in the semiconductor field. In addition to this, UMC and NP are exploring the development of semiconductor work-study programs for recent graduates to gain practical training and continuing education training (CET) courses.

“UMC and NP have a solid history of collaboration, and we are pleased to formalize and expand the scope of this relationship in today’s MOU signing. Since establishing the first 12-inch fab in the Lion City more than 20 years ago, UMC is proud to have grown alongside Singapore’s semiconductor industry, in no small part due to the skilled talent pool. It is very exciting to witness the heightened level of interest in the semiconductor field over the last few years, and we hope by teaming up with academic institutions like NP we can strengthen the talent pipeline to support the industry’s future growth,” says Michael Hsu, Vice President of UMC in a press release.

UMC is currently expanding its existing site (Fab 12i) in Pasir Ris Wafer Fab Park. The expansion is a new greenfield fab, set to be one of the most advanced semiconductor foundries in Singapore when it begins production in 2026. It is also expected to create a significant number of skilled engineering jobs as the new facility scales up production. The company’s largest R&D team outside of Taiwan, where it is headquartered, is also located in Fab 12i.