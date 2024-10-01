Fujifilm to expand its semiconductor materials business

Driven by high-speed, high-capacity communications through 5G/6G, the expansion of autonomous driving, and the spread of AI and the metaverse, demand for semiconductors is expected to increase and their performance is projected to advance as well. Consequently, ensuring a stable supply of higher quality and higher performance semiconductor materials for the semiconductor manufacturing process has become increasingly critical.

Fujifilm provides semiconductor materials used in wafer processing to post-processing in semiconductor manufacturing – including photoresists, photolithography-related materials, CMP slurries, post-CMP cleaners, thin-film chemicals and polyimides, as well as Wave Control Mosaic which includes colour filter materials for image sensors.

Fujifilm says it's committed to solving customer issues by providing one-stop solutions that leverage its global supply structure and advanced R&D capabilities while expanding its production capacity with new investments in facilities worldwide. At the same time, the company is making aggressive capital investments in production facilities globally and is expanding the production capacity of semiconductor materials.

Fujifilm Electronic Materials Co., Ltd., the core company that leads Fujifilm’s semiconductor materials business, will strengthen and expand its sites in Shizuoka and Oita to enhance the development, production, and quality assurance of advanced semiconductor materials.

At the Shizuoka site, Fujifilm Electronic Materials invests approximately JPY 13 billion (EUR 81.3 million) to construct a new building to strengthen the development, production and quality evaluation functions for advanced photoresists, including photoresists for extreme ultraviolet lithography (EUV), and Wave Control Mosaic. The new building will be equipped with a clean room and inspection equipment. With the new facility, the company will further speed up development, expand production capacity, and enhance its quality evaluation systems.

At the Oita site, Fujifilm Electronic Materials invests approximately JPY 7 billion (EUR 43.8 million) to construct a new building, acquiring land adjacent to the existing site. It will introduce additional production equipment and inspection devices for post-CMP cleaners, which are key materials in the semiconductor manufacturing process. This will expand the production capacity at the Oita site by approximately 40%.

The new building at the Shizuoka site is scheduled to begin operations in the fall of 2025, and the new building at the Oita site is scheduled to begin operations in the spring of 2026.