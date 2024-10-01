Denso and Rohm considering strategic partnership

As the development and spread of electric vehicles accelerate, the demand for electronic components and semiconductors required for the electrification of vehicles is rapidly increasing. In addition, semiconductors are becoming increasingly important as products that support the intelligence of vehicles, such as automated driving and connectivity.

Denso and Rohm have been working together through trade and the development of semiconductors for automotive applications. Going forward, both companies will consider this partnership to achieve a stable supply of highly reliable products, as well as for various initiatives to develop high-quality and high-efficiency semiconductors that contribute to a sustainable society.

"Denso positions semiconductors as key devices for realizing next-generation vehicle systems and we have deepened our cooperative relationships with semiconductor manufacturers who have abundant experience and knowledge. Rohm has a lineup of semiconductors in a wide range of areas important for automotive electronics, including analog semiconductors, power devices, and discrete semiconductors, and has extensive mass production experience. We believe that by integrating the automotive technologies and expertise we have cultivated over the years, we will be able to ensure a stable supply and accelerate technological development," says Denso Corporation President & CEO, Shinnosuke Hayashi in a press release.

To solidify the partnership, Denso will acquire a portion of Rohm's shares.