Construction starts on Lam Research's Indian expansion
Lam Research has broken ground on a brand-new systems lab at its India Center for Engineering in Bengaluru.
The new lab will support advanced semiconductor manufacturing, expanding the capabilities of the company's existing engineering center opened in 2022.
In an update on the company's blog, Lam Research states that this new facility will be one of the "most advanced semiconductor labs in the country" and that it will allow its team members in India to validate engineering designs for next-generation DRAM, NAND, and logic devices.