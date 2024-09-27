Copper foil maker Londian Wason to launch new Malaysia facility

Londian Wason has signed an MOU with Malaysia’s APSB for the development of high-end copper foils in the Malaysia-China Kuantan Industrial Park (MCKIP), signaling the copper foil maker’s bid to expand its business globally.

Londian Wason, a leading researcher, developer and manufacturer of electrolytic copper foils, plans to launch the project in the APSB-developed MCKIP to produce different types of electrolytic copper foil used in EV batteries as well as copper clad laminates, a media release said.

Copper foil is a key material for the cathode of secondary batteries, which allows the flow of electricity. The industry has high entry barriers because the initial stages require heavy investments.

The requirement for high-precision electrolytic copper foil is driven by a global market demand amid the popularization of EV and ESS (energy storage) applications.

The project, the first such initiative by the copper foil maker in its global expansion strategy, will provide valuable operational experience, accelerating Londian Wason’s international strategy to further expand into MENA, Europe and North America.

This strategic move is also expected to position the company more advantageously for the burgeoning Southeast Asian EV market, the media release said.

The project showed the company’s commitment to maintaining its leading position in the industry and being a trusted global partner to its customers, Guanran Wang, CEO of Londian Wason, said.

MCKIP was established in 2012 following a bilateral investment cooperation between Malaysia and China.