Alphabet to invest $3.3 billion in South Carolina data centers

Alphabet plans to invest USD 3.3 billion in South Carolina to build two new data centers amid a bid to boost infrastructure that supports the development of AI applications.

Google’s parent company will establish two data center campuses in Dorchester County and expand its existing data center campus in Berkeley County, according to a Reuters report.

The new Dorchester County facilities represent a USD 2 billion investment and will create 200 new operational jobs, while the search engine giant will invest USD 1.3 billion in Berkeley County.

“This investment is a testament to Google’s long-term commitment to this region,” Audrey Van Belleghem, director of strategy and operations for Google’s global data centers, said, according to a report in the South Carolina Daily Gazette.

“This is the right project for Dorchester County,” said County Council Chairman Todd Friddie. “It brings an enormous amount of tax dollars to our school district and for the county, with very little impact to our roads and to our school district.”

In July, Alphabet reported a capital expenditure of USD 13 billion in the June quarter. The company told investors that quarterly capital expenditure for the rest of the year would be at or above USD 12 billion.

Microsoft announced a partnership with BlackRock and Abu Dhabi-backed investment firm MGX earlier this month to launch a fund exceeding USD30 billion to invest in AI infrastructure to build data centers and energy projects.