Rochester partners with MaxLinear for ongoing lifecycle support

Rochester Electronics is the world’s largest continuous source of semiconductors, offering 100% authorised, traceable, certified devices. The company is focused on extending the availability of obsolete lifecycle products.

MaxLinear's SHDSL solutions have been utilised in numerous mature telecom and industrial systems, including access networks, customer premise equipment, and industrial networks.

Rochester supports MaxLinear’s PEF2x628E (Socrates-e) SHDSL transceivers. These devices can operate in a fully pin, software, and firmware-compatible mode as a drop-in replacement for PEF2x624 transceivers. The PEF2x624 initially became the leading choice in SHDSL for TDM requirements, supporting ITU-T G.991.2.bis (G.SHDSL.bis) and ETSI TS 101524. The PEF2x628E (Socrates-e) family, released later, addressed the requirements of EFM/ATM/HDLC applications. The family added the TC-layer functionality to support IEEE 802.3ah Ethernet in the first mile (EFM), ATM-TC, HDLC-TC, and TDM/EFM Dual Bearer.

Many existing applications have a lifetime expectation of 10-20 years. With the complexity of firmware and software support, redesigns are highly undesirable.

To provide customers with long-term solutions, MaxLinear turned to Rochester Electronics. Rochester has built up its inventory from the last available wafer materials to support ongoing customer demands on a first-come, first-serve basis.