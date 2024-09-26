Tachyum expands European hub – opens new Czech offices

Brno is a region that continues to attract international companies, innovation and talent. As such, it is an great location for Tachyum to attract qualified IT professionals. The Czech Republic is known for hardware design and software engineering talent, especially around Brno.

Having progressed to the final stage of development of Prodigy, Tachyum has become a magnet for highly qualified engineers and scientists. The company is seeking to staff senior professionals and talent at its Brno location to serve as CPU hardware design and verification engineers; software engineers for various system software porting, performance optimization, software testing and test automation; and engineers for advanced AI topics.

Brno’s proximity to Tachyum’s European headquarters in Bratislava, Slovakia, ensures effective cooperation and collaboration on common tasks. The company’s Slovakia facilities feature a 7,000 square foot R& D campus of modern Class-A offices with an internal datacenter, laboratory, and QA infrastructure.