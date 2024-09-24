Knowles to sell its consumer MEMS microphone business

The sale of the business supports Knowles' transformation into an industrial technology company, consisting of its Precision Devices (PD) and MedTech & Specialty Audio (MSA) segments, primarily serving the aerospace, defence, medtech, industrial, and electrification markets. On a pro forma basis, the remaining Knowles businesses, inclusive of Cornell Dubilier’s full year results, had USD 560 million of revenue in 2023.

Knowles will receive USD 150 million in total consideration, consisting of USD 70 million in cash and USD 80 million in Syntiant preferred stock. The closing of the transaction – which is subject to certain regulatory approvals – is expected to occur in the fourth quarter of 2024.