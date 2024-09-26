Coildcraft is keeping busy in an ever-developing market

We've left a few difficult years behind and 2023 was better than the years before. But now that we've passed the half-year mark of 2024 it was high time to see how the year has been for Coilcraft so far.

"I think we're on a good way. As you mentioned, 2023 was difficult with challenges, especially regarding the market and getting the right parts," Georg Hetzendorf tells Evertiq during the Expo. "We are through that I think. We are on the way to normalising, and stabilising and are looking out for new challenges."

When reflecting on the first half of the year, there are a few significant challenges and highlights that stand out to Georg Hetzendorf. The environmental situation is definitely one of them.

In electronics, this often translates into topics like energy efficiency, energy harvesting, and how we store and manage energy. In Germany, the focus is naturally on the automotive industry, particularly with the rise of electric and hybrid vehicles. These are some of the pressing challenges that the industry, and Coilcraft, are facing right now. And according to Hetzendorf, good progress is being made, but there’s still a lot of ground to cover.

Given that automotive and energy are key markets for Coilcraft, how are these developments impacting you?

"Well, as I mentioned here in Germany, well, we are an automotive country. Whenever you talk to a German or somebody who is active in the German market, automotive will be at the forefront. In the same way, we are active in the markets for solar panels and converters; all those things are also quite interesting for us as a supplier. And then still there is the broad market that is industrial. That is for Coilcraft, a big market – supplying many different small and medium-sized companies, which are also here at Evertiq. We see them here as they are looking for new suppliers and new applications. And that's what is interesting here."

What is the feeling now that we're leaving the first half and moving into the second half? How do you think the year is going to develop, both in general, but also for Coilcraft?