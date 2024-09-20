Redwood Materials partners with BMW of North America

Battery recycling company Redwood Materials has signed a partnership with BMW of North America to help recover and recycle end-of-life lithium-ion cells and their rare materials from brands like MINI and Rolls-Royce.

Founded in 2017 by Tesla co-founder JB Straubel, Redwood has tied up with several major OEMs, including Ford, Volkswagen and GM. Redwood recycles their batteries and resells the materials and components to companies such as Panasonic and Toyota, according to a report by Electrek.

BMW said Redwood will now work directly with the automaker’s network across the US, which includes dealerships and distribution centers.

The battery recycling specialist will recover BMW vehicles' end-of-life lithium-ion cells and take them to its facilities in Reno, Nevada, where it will recycle and refine their critical minerals.

“The transition to electric mobility presents a tremendous opportunity to rethink how we manage the batteries that power our clean energy future. Our partnership with BMW of North America ensures responsible end-of-life battery management that will improve the environmental footprint of lithium-ion batteries, help decrease cost and, in turn, increase access and adoption of electric vehicles,” Redwood’s chief commercial officer, Cal Lankton said.

Redwood recycles minerals like nickel, cobalt, copper and lithium from batteries in its hydrometallurgy facility.