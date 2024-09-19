Korea’s Taihan Cable wins $67 million HVDC cable order in US

South Korea’s Taihan Cable & Solution has secured a 90 billion-won (USD 67 million) high-voltage cable order in the United States.

Taihan, Korea’s second-biggest cable company, struck the deal with LS Power Grid California to supply 320 kilovolt and 500kV high-voltage direct current transmission systems (HVDC) in northern California, the company said in a statement.

The 500-kilovolt HVAC is the highest voltage cable among commercially available underground cables.

Demand for HVDCs is soaring in Silicon Valley and San Jose due to the development of AI-related and other IT companies, it said.

“HVDC transmission and 500-kilovolt HVAC projects require strong expertise for cable installation,” said an official from Taihan Cable & Solution, quoted in the Korea Herald. “As we build on our track record within the future electric grid sector, which is also a value-added market, it will be a stepping stone for us to expand footing in North America.”

This is the company’s first HVDC order in the US. All its other US orders are for high-voltage alternating current transmission systems.

With the HVDC deal, Taihan Cable has secured 610 billion won (USD 460 million) worth of cable orders in the US so far this year, according to the Korea Times.