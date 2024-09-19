Analog Devices, Tata sign pact to boost chip manufacturing in India

US chip firm Analog Devices (ADI) and India’s Tata Group have signed an agreement to explore making semiconductor products in India.

Tata Electronics, Tata Motors, and Tejas Networks signed an MoU with ADI to boost strategic and business cooperation, explore opportunities for semiconductor manufacturing in India, and use ADI’s products in Tata applications like EVs and network infrastructure, the companies said in a joint statement, according to a report in the Mint.

Tata Electronics is investing a total of USD 14 billion to build India’s first semiconductor fabrication facility in Gujarat and a chip assembly and testing facility in Assam.

Tata Electronics and ADI will explore opportunities to manufacture ADI’s products in the Gujarat fab and the OSAT in Assam.

Tata Motors and ADI will look at opportunities in electronics hardware components for energy storage solutions and power electronics in commercial and passenger vehicle businesses.

Tejas Networks and ADI seek to collaborate on electronics hardware components for network infrastructure.

“The Tata Group is deeply committed to pioneering a thriving semiconductor industry in India. We are excited to partner with ADI across the semiconductor value chain and explore collaboration between ADI and Tata Group companies to design and offer advanced products to serve our customers,” N. Chandrasekaran, chairman Tata Sons, said.

“At ADI, we are thrilled to join efforts with the Tata Group in advancing India’s semiconductor ecosystem. This joint effort aligns with our commitment to innovation and sustainable growth in the region. By combining our real-world semiconductor solutions and software expertise with Tata’s vision and capabilities, we can accelerate the development of cutting-edge technologies, from electric vehicles to next-generation network infrastructure. Together, we are not only building a stronger semiconductor ecosystem but also shaping the future of global electronics manufacturing,” said Vincent Roche, CEO and Chair at ADI.

Recently, Tata Electronics entered into strategic partnerships with ASMPT Singapore to strengthen India's semiconductor supply chain ecosystem and with Tokyo Electron to help accelerate chip equipment infrastructure for the fab and ATMP plant.