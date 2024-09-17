Würth Elektronik expands to Thailand

“We are located in the geographical center of an economic area that analysts agree has a great future ahead of it,” says Würth Elektronik eiSos CTO Alexander Gerfer in a press release. “The very positive market and business development here was the reason for us to establish our own local base in Bangkok for the entire Thailand business.”

The new location in the Rama 9 business centre has excellent public transport connections. Würth Elektronik's corporate history in Thailand began back in 2006 - with the support of the Würth Elektronik eiSos team in Singapore. The first Field Sales Engineer was then hired in September 2010. Today Würth Elektronik employs 13 people.

Under the leadership of Regional Sales Manager Chantwut Zukzwang, General Manager Sebastian Tan and thirteen employees are now driving Würth Elektronik's Thailand business forward. The new location can already rely on a stable sales base that includes major EMS customers.