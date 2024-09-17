Samtec orders ClassOne's Solstice system

Samtec will use the eight-chamber Solstice to process its Glass Core Technology family of products that includes glass interposers, smart glass substrates and microstructured glass substrates. ClassOne expects to deliver the system by the end of the year.

Glass substrates offer high structural integrity, resistance to vibration and temperature, environmental ruggedness, and low electrical loss. Samtec’s proprietary Glass Core Technology process leverages the performance benefits of glass to enable performance-optimised, ultra-miniaturised substrates for next-generation designs. The company’s through-glass-via (TGV)-enabled glass substrates permit the integration of glass and metal into a single wafer, while interposers promote more efficient package interconnects and manufacturing cycle times.

Proprietary hardware within the Solstice system’s plating rotors and reactors will enable Samtec to optimise handling and plating of its glass products in a high-volume manufacturing environment. To enable simultaneous plating using different metals, the Solstice S8 will be configured with multiple reactors including GoldPro, CopperMax, and Gen 4 ECD. In addition to plating, the system will be implemented for surface preparation processes such as metal wet etch, redistribution layers (RDL) on glass, and metal lift-off.