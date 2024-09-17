Lattice Semiconductor appoints Ford Tamer as CEO

“On behalf of the entire Board, I am pleased to welcome Ford to Lattice. Ford is a dynamic and transformative CEO with a proven track record of building and growing successful companies,” says Jeff Richardson, Chair of Lattice’s Board in a press release. “I am confident that the combination of Ford’s expertise and our talented team strongly positions Lattice to continue delivering outstanding results and industry leading products.”

Tamer replaces Esam Elashmawi, who served as Interim CEO since June 2024. Elashmawi will continue to serve as the company’s Chief Strategy and Marketing Officer, a position he has held since September 2018 and maintained while serving as Interim CEO.

“I’m honored and excited to join Lattice at this inflection point in the company’s history. Lattice has created a strong foundation, and I look forward to working alongside the talented Lattice team to drive our next phase of growth. I want to thank Esam for his leadership and look forward to his continued contribution in shaping and executing the strategic vision for Lattice,” says Ford Tamer, CEO, Lattice Semiconductor.

Tamer brings to his role industry experience and leadership spanning semiconductors, networking, and enterprise software. In his most recent operating role, Tamer served as President and CEO of Inphi for over nine years. Prior to Inphi, he was CEO of Telegent Systems, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Broadcom’s Infrastructure Networking Group, co-founder and CEO of Agere Inc.