Tata enters partnership with Tokyo Electron Limited

Through this partnership, Tata Electronics and TEL will also focus on training Tata Electronics' workforce on TEL equipment and support ongoing improvement and R&D initiatives.

As previously reported, Tata Electronics is building India's first fab in Dholera, Gujarat, with a total investment of approximately USD 11 billion. In addition, another USD 3 billion will be invested in a greenfield facility in Jagiroad, Assam, for the assembly and testing of semiconductor chips. Together, these facilities will produce semiconductor chips for applications across automotive, mobile devices, artificial intelligence (AI), and other key segments to serve customers globally.

As the construction of these facilities progresses, Tata Electronics is establishing partnerships across the entire semiconductor ecosystem, spanning process and design technology, as well as equipment suppliers.

"We have a bold vision of becoming a leader in electronics manufacturing by offering integrated solutions across the value chain to our global customers. TEL has a history of working closely with its customers, and its expertise in the semiconductor equipment space will help build a dynamic ecosystem to support the timely execution of bringing up our Fab and advanced packaging factories. We are excited about the customer centricity that TEL brings to this partnership," says Dr Randhir Thakur, Managing Director & CEO, Tata Electronics, in a press release.