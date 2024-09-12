Mycronic receives an order for an SLX mask writer

The company states in a press release that the order value is in the range of USD 4-6 million and that delivery of the system is planned for the second quarter of 2025.

With the SLX laser mask writer, Mycronic addresses the growing demand for advanced photomasks in the semiconductor industry while also catering to future requirements for upgrades and modernisation. Laser mask writers play a critical role in photomask production, responsible for the majority of masks used in semiconductor fabrication.