Mycronic receives an order for an SLX mask writer
Swedish developer and manufacturer of production equipment, Mycronic, says it has received an order for an SLX mask writer from an existing customer in Asia, for delivery to Europe.
The company states in a press release that the order value is in the range of USD 4-6 million and that delivery of the system is planned for the second quarter of 2025.
With the SLX laser mask writer, Mycronic addresses the growing demand for advanced photomasks in the semiconductor industry while also catering to future requirements for upgrades and modernisation. Laser mask writers play a critical role in photomask production, responsible for the majority of masks used in semiconductor fabrication.
“It is a happy milestone for us to deliver Mycronic’s first SLX mask writer to Europe and thus contribute, together with our customer, to securing photomask production for the semiconductor industry also on this continent”, says Charlott Samuelsson, Sr VP Pattern Generators at Mycronic in the press release.