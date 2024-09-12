NXP to invest over $1 billion in India

NXP has a long history in India, dating back over 50 years and is the home of the company's largest design centers. Its Center of Excellence functions from four sites across India, with about 3,000 employees.

"NXP is committed to double its R&D efforts here in the country in the next few years, which is far in excess of a billion dollars," CEO Kurt Sievers said at the Semicon India conference near New Delhi, as reported by Reuters.

The company is according to the CEO in talks with the local automotive industry – as well as other unspecified industries in the country.