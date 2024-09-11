Skeleton appoints industry veteran to lead curved graphene scale-up

Since its founding in 2009, Skeleton Technologies has based its innovation on the development of its proprietary material, Curved Graphene. Koljonen brings with him experience from his time at Danfoss and Visedo and will lead the initiative to scale Skeleton’s Curved Graphene to industrial production.

This technology is a cornerstone of Skeleton's energy storage solutions, boosting power and energy density while significantly reducing reliance on critical raw materials like cobalt, copper, nickel, and graphite. Instead, Skeleton leverages locally sourced low-cost materials in Europe.

“The battery industry urgently needs sustainable alternatives to critical raw materials like nickel and cobalt. To meet the growing demand, we must rapidly scale up the production of Curved Graphene. To lead this effort, we needed someone with extensive experience in scaling industrial operations,” says Taavi Madiberk, CEO of Skeleton Technologies, in a press release. “None of the current market incumbents have their own materials technology, which sets us apart. To meet the growing demand for our products, we must rapidly scale up production.”

Timo Koljonen brings over 25 years of extensive experience in operations, engineering, and the chemical industry. His previous roles include Director of Operations at Danfoss Power Solutions and Chief Operating Officer at Visedo Oy, where he specialised in manufacturing electric drivetrains for heavy-duty vehicles and machinery.

“I am excited to join Skeleton’s journey to become the backbone of energy systems, driving the electrification of high-power applications and supporting grid stabilization. Sustainability and electrification have always been central to my career, and I am eager to help scale up this groundbreaking technology for the battery industry and beyond. Curved Graphene has immense potential, and I look forward to working with Skeleton’s ambitious team to bring it to industrial scale,” says Koljonen.

Curved Graphene is developed and produced in Bitterfeld-Wolfen, Germany, where Skeleton is focused on expanding its industrial-scale production capacity to meet increasing global demand for sustainable energy storage solutions.