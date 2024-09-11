Soitec kicks off European Indium Phosphide project
A European research and industry consortium led by Soitec has begun work to develop a future generation of high-frequency semiconductors based on Indium Phosphide (InP).
These technologies aim to support applications ranging from photonics in mega data centres and AI to radio frequency front-ends and integrated antennas critical for 6G mobile communication, and more.
Indium phosphide (InP) devices can operate at frequencies near or exceeding 1 terahertz (THz), offering faster speeds and better energy efficiency than silicon.
The 27-member Move2THz consortium seeks to build a strong European supply chain for InP semiconductors and overcome challenges like cost and availability of advanced InP substrates. The three-year project is funded by the EU and supported by France, Switzerland, Germany, Sweden, the Netherlands, and Belgium.
“This project marks a key milestone in the integration of ever more powerful and energy-efficient semiconductor technologies. Together, we are paving the way for innovation based on indium phosphide that will transform critical sectors such as 6G telecommunications, photonics and artificial intelligence. Furthermore, it fully embodies our shared ambition to create a strong and autonomous European ecosystem capable of meeting the technical and economic challenges to large-scale adoption of these cutting-edge technologies," says Emmanuelle Bely, Soitec General Secretary, in a press release.