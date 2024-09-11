Soitec kicks off European Indium Phosphide project

These technologies aim to support applications ranging from photonics in mega data centres and AI to radio frequency front-ends and integrated antennas critical for 6G mobile communication, and more.

Indium phosphide (InP) devices can operate at frequencies near or exceeding 1 terahertz (THz), offering faster speeds and better energy efficiency than silicon.

The 27-member Move2THz consortium seeks to build a strong European supply chain for InP semiconductors and overcome challenges like cost and availability of advanced InP substrates. The three-year project is funded by the EU and supported by France, Switzerland, Germany, Sweden, the Netherlands, and Belgium.