Tata and ASMPT team up to boost India's semiconductor ecosystem

In a step towards accelerating its readiness for its semiconductor assembly and test facilities in Vemagal, Karnataka and Jagiroad, Assam, Tata Electronics has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with ASMPT Singapore to collaborate on establishing semiconductor assembly equipment infrastructure and solutions.

Through this partnership, ASMPT is teaming up with Tata Electronics for workforce training, advancing service engineering infrastructure, automation, spare supports and boosting R&D initiatives in the area of wirebond, flip chip, advanced packaging and, integrated system packaging.

The partnership will also focus on energy and material efficiency to promote sustainable growth and strengthen the semiconductor supply chain ecosystem.

"We have a bold vision to establish India as a leading electronics manufacturing hub by offering integrated solutions across the electronics manufacturing value chain to global customers seeking a resilient supply chain. This partnership will emphasize the development of essential training programs and advanced research and development, while also nurturing a vibrant ecosystem within the country," says Dr. Randhir Thakur, Managing Director & CEO, Tata Electronics, in a press release.

Recently, India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stones for two Tata Electronics facilities, including a semiconductor fab in Dholera, Gujarat, and a Semiconductor Assembly and Test (OSAT) facility in Jagiroad, Assam. With an investment outlay of INR 1,18,000 crores, Tata Electronics is set to create nearly 50,000 direct and indirect jobs.