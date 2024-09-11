Mobileye ends internal lidar development

"As part of our regular review of the long-term technology roadmap, we now believe that the availability of next-generation FMCW lidar is less essential to our roadmap for eyes-off systems," the company writes in a press release explaining its decision.

A number of variables led Mobileye to reach this decision, one of which was the continued better-than-expected cost reductions in third-party time-of-flight lidar units.

According to the company, the action will not impact any of its customer product programs or product development in general. Mobileye also states that the decision will have no bearing on its commitment to the development of its in-house imaging radar, which is expected to enter production next year.

"In terms of Mobileye’s internal sensor development, imaging radar is a strategic priority. This is a core building-block technology that we expect to drive competitive advantage for Mobileye-based eyes-off systems in cost/performance optimization and scalability," the company writes.

The lidar R&D unit will shut down by the end of 2024, impacting around 100 employees. Operating costs for the unit are expected to reach about USD 60 million in 2024, including USD 5 million in stock-based compensation.

The company's 2024 results shouldn't be significantly impacted by this move, but it will eliminate future lidar development costs.