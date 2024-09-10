A*STAR and Applied Materials to open joint lab

This new venture, known as the Applied Materials - ASTAR Joint Lab for Applied Process Equipment Accelerator (APEX), will focus on several key areas.

One of its main goals is to create semiconductor manufacturing processes that minimise material waste and enhance resource efficiency. Additionally, it will work on developing components and techniques to improve the quality and functionality of semiconductor equipment, particularly for ICAPS markets, which include IoT, Communications, Automotive, Power, and Sensors. A further objective is to build computer models to test, simulate, and optimise new processes and designs.

Moreover, the joint lab aims to empower small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in Singapore by enabling them to support the development of these advanced solutions.

“A*STAR is excited to collaborate with Applied Materials on this joint lab, supporting their efforts to continuously innovate and advance semiconductor equipment capabilities. The joint lab will also benefit our local SMEs which have a vital role to play in supporting the growth and development of Singapore's semiconductor ecosystem,” says Prof Lim Keng Hui, Assistant Chief Executive, Science and Engineering Research Council, A*STAR in a press release.

A*STAR's research institutes - Singapore Institute of Manufacturing Technology (SIMTech), Advanced Remanufacturing and Technology Centre (ARTC), Institute of High Performance Computing (IHPC), Institute of Microelectronics (IME), and Institute of Materials Research and Engineering (IMRE) – will contribute their research and expertise in advanced manufacturing, materials, simulation and sensor technologies, to develop new approaches in designing and building innovative manufacturing processes and components for semiconductor equipment.