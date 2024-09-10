Rohm and UAES ink a long-term supply deal for SiC power devices
Rohm Semiconductor and United Automotive Electronic Systems Co., Ltd. (UAES), a Tier 1 automotive supplier in China, have entered into a long-term supply agreement for SiC power devices.
The two companies have been collaborating and conducting detailed technical exchanges on automotive applications utilising SiC power devices since 2015. This partnership deepened in 2020 with the establishment of the SiC Joint Research Institute at the UAES headquarters in Shanghai, China. Back in 2021, Rohm’s SiC power devices and peripheral components were highly evaluated by UAES, resulting in the company being selected as a preferred supplier.
The technical partnership has led to the production and adoption of numerous automotive products equipped with Rohm SiCs, such as onboard chargers and inverters for electric vehicles.
This long-term supply agreement ensures UAES sufficient access to SiC power devices to meet the growing demand for SiC-based inverter modules, which have been supplied to customers since November 2023. Going forward, the companies will deepen their collaboration, contributing to technological innovation in the automotive sector by accelerating the development of cutting-edge SiC power solutions for EVs.
“The growing popularity of electric vehicles in the Chinese market has made the adoption and integration of power semiconductors like SiCs increasingly important,” says Guo Xiaolu, Deputy General Manager at UAES in a press release.
“To meet the need for SiC power devices that improve efficiency in the rapidly expanding electric vehicle market, Rohm has established a leading development and manufacturing system within the SiC industry. We believe that by working together, both companies can provide cutting-edge, high performance, high quality automotive applications. Moving forward, we will continue to drive technological innovation in electric vehicles together with UAES by offering power solutions centered on SiC,” adds Tsuguki Noma, Corporate Officer and Director of the Power Device Business Unit at Rohm.