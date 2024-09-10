Rohm and UAES ink a long-term supply deal for SiC power devices

The two companies have been collaborating and conducting detailed technical exchanges on automotive applications utilising SiC power devices since 2015. This partnership deepened in 2020 with the establishment of the SiC Joint Research Institute at the UAES headquarters in Shanghai, China. Back in 2021, Rohm’s SiC power devices and peripheral components were highly evaluated by UAES, resulting in the company being selected as a preferred supplier.

The technical partnership has led to the production and adoption of numerous automotive products equipped with Rohm SiCs, such as onboard chargers and inverters for electric vehicles.

This long-term supply agreement ensures UAES sufficient access to SiC power devices to meet the growing demand for SiC-based inverter modules, which have been supplied to customers since November 2023. Going forward, the companies will deepen their collaboration, contributing to technological innovation in the automotive sector by accelerating the development of cutting-edge SiC power solutions for EVs.

“The growing popularity of electric vehicles in the Chinese market has made the adoption and integration of power semiconductors like SiCs increasingly important,” says Guo Xiaolu, Deputy General Manager at UAES in a press release.